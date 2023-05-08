WATCH: Marcus Smart is a split-second late on game-winning buzzer-beater as Celtics fall to 76ers in Game 4

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers simply performed an improbable recreation in their second-round collection. In Game 4, the overall seconds of the sport had been an important.

The decisive collection came about with lower than one minute final. Jayson Tatum made a transparent push-off to put the Celtics forward, 115-113, with 38 seconds left. Philadelphia briefly replied through passing the ball to Joel Embiid after which to James Harden in the nook for a a success three-pointer, giving the 76ers the lead, 116-115.

At this level, many coaches would have known as a timeout to draw up a play. But Joe Mazzulla selected now not to. The Celtics performed on and in the end created an open 3 for Marcus Smart. He made the basket, however sadly it used to be simply after the overall buzzer sounded. The shot did not rely and Philadelphia gained.

The resolution now not to name a timeout at any level in that ultimate ownership might be a remorseful about for the Celtics. But it made sense in context. In truth, Boston were given a blank have a look at the tip of law most commonly as a result of Philadelphia wasn’t ready to sub Tyrese Maxey out of the sport. Tatum used that matchup to create a wide-open 3 for Smart, who overlooked the shot. Mazzulla has adopted this means of averting timeouts in those eventualities for many of the 12 months, however it in the long run got here again to hang-out him in Game 4.

Now, Philadelphia has evened the collection with Boston at two video games every. With Harden’s two 40-point masterpieces and Embiid taking a look fitter, the 76ers have momentum on their aspect. Boston had a probability to win the collection on Sunday, however they had been simply seconds too late. Now, with 3 video games left to play, the collection is tied.