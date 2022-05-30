WATCH: Marlins’ Jesús Sánchez crushes 496-foot home run at Coors Field for MLB’s longest since 2019

Residence runs have been tougher to hit this season than in years previous, although not for Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez on Monday. Sánchez clobbered a 496-foot house run into the highest of the third deck in proper area at Coors Discipline. Poor Colorado Rockies righty Ryan Feltner served up the titanic blast (GameTracker).

Right here is Sánchez’s monster dinger:

At 496 toes, Sánchez’s house run is not simply the longest in baseball this season. It’s baseball’s longest since Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó clobbered a 496-foot homer towards the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 17, 2019. Here are the longest home runs hit from Opening Day 2020 to Monday:

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: 495 toes vs. Crimson Sox (Sept. 25, 2020) Miguel Sanó, Twins: 495 toes vs Crimson Sox (Aug. 25, 2021) Tommy Pham, Padres: 485 toes vs. Rockies (Aug. 17, 2021) Yermín Mercedes, White Sox: 485 toes vs. Royals (April 8, 2021) Adam Duvall, Braves: 483 toes vs. Diamondbacks (Sept. 20, 2021)

Sánchez’s house run is the longest by a Marlins participant since (who else?) Giancarlo Stanton clobbered a 504-foot blast towards the Rockies in Coors Discipline on Aug. 6, 2016. Baseball’s solely different 500-foot homer within the Statcast period (2015 to current) was Nomar Mazara’s 504-foot dinger on June 21, 2019.

The Residence Run Derby was held at Coors Discipline final season and a number of other gamers launched third deck homers that cleared 500 toes, although MLB didn’t retailer Residence Run Derby baseballs within the humidor. These balls have been designed to fly. Sánchez hit a ball that has been deadened to chop down on house runs.

Sánchez, 24, joined the Marlins within the Nick Anderson commerce with the Tampa Bay Rays a couple of years in the past. He’s in his first season as a full-time massive leaguer and he took a .215/.276/.375 batting line into Monday’s recreation. Sánchez now has 19 house runs in 117 profession big-league video games, a stable 26-homer tempo throughout 162 video games.

Previous to Sánchez’s, baseball’s longest house run this yr was a 472-foot blast by Mike Trout towards the Texas Rangers on April 14.