Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing
Western Michigan @ Miami (Ohio)
Current Records: Western Michigan 4-19; Miami (Ohio) 9-13
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Western Michigan Broncos at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’
The contest between Miami (Ohio) and the Akron Zips on Sunday was not particularly close, with the RedHawks falling 71-59.
Meanwhile, WMU lost to the Ohio Bobcats on the road by a decisive 77-64 margin.
Miami (Ohio) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past ten games, so buyers beware.
Miami (Ohio) is now 9-13 while WMU sits at 4-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The RedHawks enter the matchup with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Broncos are stumbling into the game with the 19th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against WMU.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John D. Millett Hall — Oxford, Ohio
Odds
The RedHawks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Western Michigan have won six out of their last ten games against Miami (Ohio).
- Jan 15, 2022 – Miami (Ohio) 70 vs. Western Michigan 62
- Feb 25, 2021 – Miami (Ohio) 74 vs. Western Michigan 66
- Jan 30, 2021 – Miami (Ohio) 65 vs. Western Michigan 56
- Feb 04, 2020 – Western Michigan 64 vs. Miami (Ohio) 60
- Feb 16, 2019 – Western Michigan 84 vs. Miami (Ohio) 79
- Feb 06, 2018 – Western Michigan 68 vs. Miami (Ohio) 64
- Jan 06, 2018 – Western Michigan 67 vs. Miami (Ohio) 62
- Mar 06, 2017 – Western Michigan 65 vs. Miami (Ohio) 61
- Feb 07, 2017 – Western Michigan 72 vs. Miami (Ohio) 55
- Feb 09, 2016 – Miami (Ohio) 45 vs. Western Michigan 44
