Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Western Michigan @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-19; Miami (Ohio) 9-13

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Western Michigan Broncos at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

The contest between Miami (Ohio) and the Akron Zips on Sunday was not particularly close, with the RedHawks falling 71-59.

Meanwhile, WMU lost to the Ohio Bobcats on the road by a decisive 77-64 margin.

Miami (Ohio) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past ten games, so buyers beware.

Miami (Ohio) is now 9-13 while WMU sits at 4-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The RedHawks enter the matchup with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Broncos are stumbling into the game with the 19th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against WMU.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall — Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall — Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Michigan have won six out of their last ten games against Miami (Ohio).