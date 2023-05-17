WATCH: Mike Vrabel challenges Titans with intense weighted sled drill during voluntary offseason workouts

During the voluntary offseason workouts, Tennessee Titans trainer Mike Vrabel demonstrated his strict training taste with a hard sled drill. The Titans posted the video on their social media account, which published the difficult consultation and the intense but fun-loving perspective of Vrabel.

The gamers have been observed demolishing the sleds at the Tweet, which stated “Hitting the sleds.” Vrabel had gamers push the sleds with further weight so far as they might, which used to be obviously no longer simple.

The video confirmed gamers suffering and falling as they attempted to stay the sled shifting, every now and then resulting in laughter from those that have been staring at.

The Titans’ social media staff added dramatic track to the video, emphasizing the intense day’s surroundings at observe. The staff bonding enjoy used to be shared by means of gamers, even if it used to be no longer relaxing. Nothing is extra unifying than a difficult day’s paintings.

Players have been pouring water on themselves to stick cool, encouraging one some other, and doing their absolute best to push the sled so far as imaginable. However, it’s transparent that ice baths are in every participant’s long term.