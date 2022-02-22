Watch North Dakota vs. St. Thomas (MN): TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ North Dakota

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 8-19; North Dakota 6-23

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks’ homestand continues as they prepare to take on the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

North Dakota ended up a good deal behind the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles when they played this past Saturday, losing 87-73.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 79-60 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Fighting Hawks are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

North Dakota is now 6-23 while St. Thomas (MN) sits at 8-19. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: North Dakota has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Tommies have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center — Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center — Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tommies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Dakota won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.