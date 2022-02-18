Watch now: Barry Lewis: Jenks’ Ethan Bilgrien `thankful’ for TU’s call; Bixby, Owasso celebrate signings | Football

For Gibbs, it’s a chance to follow in his father’s footsteps.
His father, Roger Gibbs, played on NEO’s 1986 national title team, was a junior college All-America selection and later played at Oklahoma State.
“Hopefully I can continue that legacy and win another national championship there,” Trey said.
Jenks celebrated seven lacrosse signees — Max Mitcho (Lindenwood) plus six from the girls club team — Kylie Coker (Newberry), Sylvana McClure and Emily Weins (Drury), Haylie Porter (Grove City), Carly Walton (Greensboro) and Emma Whelan (Ottawa).
At Bixby, if not for a rescheduled ceremony after last week’s was postponed, Bixby linebacker Jack Puckett might have missed a chance to reflect on what was important to him.
“Being able to look at this crowd and seeing the administrators I’ve worked closely with and built relationships with and being able to see all my friends that I’ve been with since elementary school, it was an awesome feeling,” Puckett said after Wednesday’s ceremony.
Puckett, who led Bixby’s defense with 110 tackles, including 22 for losses and 12 sacks in 2021, signed with Central Oklahoma.
At Owasso, football signees at Wednesday’s ceremony that included 35 signees from all sports included receiver JaRay Austin with Army and defensive back Brandon Ramsey Jr. with Abilene Christian.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL