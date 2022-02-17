Watch Now: Future owner of proposed Bell’s Amusement Park site ‘slowing down’ development process, Broken Arrow official says | Local News













A California-based amusement park company that apparently will be the owner of the Broken Arrow property where the proposed Bell’s Amusement Park would be situated is “slowing down” the development process, Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said in Tuesday’s Broken Arrow City Council meeting.

Spurgeon said in a news release posted the day after the meeting that leadership at the Santa Cruz Seaside Co., which owns Broken Arrow Investments LLC — which will take ownership of the east Broken Arrow property at the end of February — will conduct a market analysis on the property to determine the best use of the land.

Spurgeon said at the council meeting, which the Tulsa World viewed Wednesday in archived video, that he met with Karl Rice, president and CFO of Santa Cruz Seaside Co., in a Zoom meeting to discuss the company’s plans for the property development.

Rice told Spurgeon that Santa Cruz Seaside Co. was made aware of the property by the Bell family and that they have had a “relationship through being in the same industry” for decades, Spurgeon said.