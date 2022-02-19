Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Iowa @ Ohio State

Current Records: Iowa 17-8; Ohio State 16-6

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Iowa and the #18 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Value City Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buckeyes winning the first 89-85 on the road and the Hawkeyes taking the second 73-57.

Iowa was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Thursday as they fell 84-79 to the Michigan Wolverines. Despite the loss, Iowa got a solid performance out of forward Keegan Murray, who had 23 points in addition to seven boards and four blocks.

Meanwhile, OSU was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday as they made off with a 70-45 win. The top scorer for OSU was forward E.J. Liddell (16 points).

The Hawkeyes are now 17-8 while the Buckeyes sit at 16-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.9. Less enviably, OSU is stumbling into the contest with the 19th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena — Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena — Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won five out of their last nine games against Iowa.