Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing
Nebraska @ Ohio State
Current Records: Nebraska 8-21; Ohio State 18-8
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven’t won a matchup against the #22 Ohio State Buckeyes since Feb. 18 of 2017, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Cornhuskers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Value City Arena at 7 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a victory while OSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Nebraska took their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday by a conclusive 93-70 score. It took nine tries, but Nebraska can finally say that they have a win on the road. They can attribute much of their success to guard Bryce McGowens, who had 25 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, OSU ended up a good deal behind the Maryland Terrapins when they played on Sunday, losing 75-60. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Malaki Branham (13), guard Cedric Russell (12), forward E.J. Liddell (11), and guard Jamari Wheeler (11).
The Cornhuskers’ victory brought them up to 8-21 while the Buckeyes’ loss pulled them down to 18-8. Nebraska is 3-4 after wins this season, and OSU is 7-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena — Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio State have won eight out of their last nine games against Nebraska.
- Jan 02, 2022 – Ohio State 87 vs. Nebraska 79
- Dec 30, 2020 – Ohio State 90 vs. Nebraska 54
- Feb 27, 2020 – Ohio State 75 vs. Nebraska 54
- Jan 14, 2020 – Ohio State 80 vs. Nebraska 68
- Jan 26, 2019 – Ohio State 70 vs. Nebraska 60
- Jan 22, 2018 – Ohio State 64 vs. Nebraska 59
- Feb 18, 2017 – Nebraska 58 vs. Ohio State 57
- Jan 18, 2017 – Ohio State 67 vs. Nebraska 66
- Feb 20, 2016 – Ohio State 65 vs. Nebraska 62
