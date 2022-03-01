Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Nebraska @ Ohio State

Current Records: Nebraska 8-21; Ohio State 18-8

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven’t won a matchup against the #22 Ohio State Buckeyes since Feb. 18 of 2017, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Cornhuskers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Value City Arena at 7 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a victory while OSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Nebraska took their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday by a conclusive 93-70 score. It took nine tries, but Nebraska can finally say that they have a win on the road. They can attribute much of their success to guard Bryce McGowens, who had 25 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, OSU ended up a good deal behind the Maryland Terrapins when they played on Sunday, losing 75-60. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Malaki Branham (13), guard Cedric Russell (12), forward E.J. Liddell (11), and guard Jamari Wheeler (11).

The Cornhuskers’ victory brought them up to 8-21 while the Buckeyes’ loss pulled them down to 18-8. Nebraska is 3-4 after wins this season, and OSU is 7-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena — Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena — Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won eight out of their last nine games against Nebraska.