WATCH: Ole Miss baseball player steals three bases, scores run all in one wild play

There’s spectacular baseball after which there may be what occurred between Ole Miss and Alcorn State on Wednesday evening. Ole Miss junior Peyton Chatagnier was on first base within the second inning when he determined to get dangerous.

He stole first base, after which some craziness ensued:

All of it ended with Chatagnier, improbably, scoring a run.

Chatagnier was seemingly picked off at first, however his journey was removed from over as he barely beat the throw into second. Then, teading the scenario and seeing no fielders in entrance of him, he felt he might make it to 3rd.

And he was proper. Alcorn State’s catcher headed to 3rd, however Chatagnier slid into the bottom, with the catcher unable to make the tag. With the opposing catcher at third, Chatagnier noticed his probability to go residence and head residence he did.

Seeing the play dwell, the sport’s broadcasters mentioned, “You will by no means see it once more, of us,” regarding the three swiped luggage.

Chatagnier helped No. 2 Ole Miss defeat Alcorn State ,16-1. With the win, the Rebels now stand at 11-1 this season.