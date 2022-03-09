Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing
Oregon State @ Oregon
Regular Season Records: Oregon State 3-27; Oregon 18-13
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers and the Oregon Ducks are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 9 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’
Oregon State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 78-67 to the Washington Huskies. The Beavers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dashawn Davis (17), guard Jarod Lucas (13), center Roman Silva (12), and guard Dexter Akanno (10).
Meanwhile, the Ducks suffered a grim 94-74 defeat to the Washington State Cougars this past Saturday. Guard Jacob Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.
Oregon State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 78-56 punch to the gut against Oregon when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Can Oregon State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Series History
Oregon have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oregon State.
- Jan 29, 2022 – Oregon 78 vs. Oregon State 56
- Jan 10, 2022 – Oregon 78 vs. Oregon State 76
- Mar 12, 2021 – Oregon State 75 vs. Oregon 64
- Mar 07, 2021 – Oregon 80 vs. Oregon State 67
- Jan 23, 2021 – Oregon State 75 vs. Oregon 64
- Feb 27, 2020 – Oregon 69 vs. Oregon State 54
- Feb 08, 2020 – Oregon State 63 vs. Oregon 53
- Feb 16, 2019 – Oregon State 72 vs. Oregon 57
- Jan 05, 2019 – Oregon State 77 vs. Oregon 72
- Jan 27, 2018 – Oregon 66 vs. Oregon State 57
- Jan 05, 2018 – Oregon State 76 vs. Oregon 64
- Mar 04, 2017 – Oregon 80 vs. Oregon State 59
- Jan 14, 2017 – Oregon 85 vs. Oregon State 43
- Feb 20, 2016 – Oregon 91 vs. Oregon State 81
- Jan 03, 2016 – Oregon State 70 vs. Oregon 57
