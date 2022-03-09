Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Oregon State @ Oregon

Regular Season Records: Oregon State 3-27; Oregon 18-13

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers and the Oregon Ducks are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 9 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

Oregon State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 78-67 to the Washington Huskies. The Beavers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dashawn Davis (17), guard Jarod Lucas (13), center Roman Silva (12), and guard Dexter Akanno (10).

Meanwhile, the Ducks suffered a grim 94-74 defeat to the Washington State Cougars this past Saturday. Guard Jacob Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.

Oregon State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 78-56 punch to the gut against Oregon when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Can Oregon State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oregon have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oregon State.