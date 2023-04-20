‘Watch out, be careful who you trust! Always tell your parents stuff’





A brave teenage boy from Country Club neighborhood in northeastern Miami-Dade County, Florida, spoke out about his nerve-racking revel in with one in every of his academics at Country Club Middle School. The 13-year-old pupil, who remained nameless, shared his tale to boost consciousness about kid sexual abuse and save you others from enduring the similar abuse. The 28-year-old instructor, Mohammed Hamza Ahmed, was once arrested and described as a sexual predator who won his pupil’s agree with and affection ahead of harassing him. The sufferer shared that Ahmed made him really feel uncomfortable by means of sending messages and presents and making romantic and sexual propositions. The pupil’s parents determined to document Ahmed, and he was once got rid of from the varsity following an investigation. Ahmed faces fees of authority determine attractive in sexual touch with a pupil, tampering with a witness birthday party to a legal, and kid abuse. Miami-Dade County Public Schools and detectives urge any individual with information concerning the case or different sufferers to touch Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers. Additionally, a listing of caution indicators that can point out an grownup behaving like a kid sexual predator or a pupil being a sufferer of sexual abuse was once equipped by means of the U.S. Department of Justice.