WATCH: Phillies’ Bryce Harper receives standing ovation before his first home at-bat of the season

Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger and two-time National League MVP, Bryce Harper, reportedly made the quickest restoration after present process Tommy John surgical treatment. He returned to the Philly lineup on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and Friday’s contest in opposition to the Red Sox marked his first recreation in entrance of the home crowd since Game 5 of remaining 12 months’s World Series. Harper won a heat welcome from the Citizens Bank Park crowd, who gave him a standing ovation previous to his first at-bat. You can see it for your self in the embedded video beneath.

Cody Bellinger of the Cubs was once prior to now reprimanded with a pitch-clock violation after he took time to recognize the ovation he won upon his go back to Dodger Stadium. However, the Phillies have been in a position to dodge such an incident forward of time for Harper by means of asking for particular dispensation from MLB. As a one-off, the request was once granted by means of the league.

MLB, on the different hand, denied Harper’s earlier request to obtain extra time to position on an elbow brace whilst on the base to give protection to his surgically repaired limb throughout head-first slides. Nonetheless, as any batsman will let you know, getting one out of two requests authorized isn’t that unhealthy. Harper can have long past hitless in his first recreation again, being 3 strikeouts and with 4 at-bats, however he redeemed himself in the following recreation with 3 hits, together with a double, and a couple of walks. The Phillies want extra of that remarkable shape from their perfect hitter, specifically since they are coming off a sweep at the arms of the Dodgers and feature slipped to 15-17 on the season.

Harper and The Phillies began their five-game homestand with a Friday tilt in opposition to Boston, adopted by means of 3 extra video games in opposition to them and a couple of video games in opposition to the Blue Jays to finish the homestand.