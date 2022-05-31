WATCH: Phillies’ Nick Castellanos interrupts yet another serious broadcasting moment by hitting home run

Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is at it once more. On a number of events over the previous few years, Castellanos has had a knack for interrupting some severe broadcasting moments throughout Main League Baseball video games.

Throughout Monday’s Memorial Day broadcast, Phillies tv announcer Tom McCarthy was discussing veterans that “made the last word sacrifice.” The published confirmed a picture of a stadium seat with gold paint and an olive department crown, nicknamed “the Gold Chair.” The seat will probably be vacant at Residents Financial institution Park in an effort to pay tribute to American service women and men which have perished.

As if he was on queue, McCarthy barely completed the tribute earlier than Castellanos slugged a solo house run to left area to offer the Phillies a 1-Zero lead.

The factor is, Castellanos has made a behavior of doing this. In March, the Toronto Blue Jays’s broadcasting sales space was speaking in regards to the group’s pitching coach, Pete Walker, and his apology following a DUI arrest. Simply because the dialog was unfolding, Castellanos hit a single to the outfield, which ended up being his first hit as a Phillie.

Earlier than that, in July of 2021, the Kansas Metropolis Royals broadcast was honoring World Struggle II veteran George Gorman. Gorman’s son, Pat, labored for the Royals group for 26 years and Gorman had not too long ago died. Castellanos drilled a house run to heart area as they have been paying tribute to Gorman on the published.

This curse of kinds all dates again to the 2020 season. Throughout a recreation that season, Purple broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur on a sizzling mic. Whereas Brennaman was apologizing for the language he used on the published, Castellanos blasted a house run to left area. Brennaman ended up stopping mid-apology to name Castellanos’ large house run. It is actually the sort of factor you could’t make up.

It simply looks as if groups should not contact on any vital subjects when Castellanos is on the plate.