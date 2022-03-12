Watch Princeton vs. Cornell: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Enjoying

Cornell @ Princeton

Common Season Information: Cornell 15-10; Princeton 22-5

What to Know

The Cornell Large Pink and the Princeton Tigers are set to conflict at 11 a.m. ET March 12 at Lavietes Pavilion within the first spherical of the Ivy League Convention Tourney. The Large Pink can be hoping to construct upon the 88-83 win they picked up in opposition to Princeton once they beforehand performed in February.

Cornell had sufficient factors to win after which some in opposition to the Columbia Lions on Saturday, taking their sport 78-64.

In the meantime, Princeton took their contest in opposition to the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday by a conclusive 93-70 rating.

Cornell is predicted to lose this subsequent one by 6. Nonetheless, those that like betting on the underdog needs to be joyful to listen to that they’re 9-Four in opposition to the unfold when anticipated to lose.

A pair offensive stats to keep watch over: Cornell enters the matchup with 79.Four factors per sport on common, good for 18th finest in faculty basketball. The Tigers have displayed some offensive firepower of their very own as they rank sixth in faculty basketball on the subject of area objective share, with 49% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET The place: Lavietes Pavilion — Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion — Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN College

ESPN College On-line streaming: fuboTV (Attempt without cost. Regional restrictions might apply.)

fuboTV (Attempt without cost. Regional restrictions might apply.) Comply with: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a stable 6-point favourite in opposition to the Large Pink, in keeping with the most recent college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favourite.

Over/Below: -106

Sequence Historical past

Princeton and Cornell each have one win of their final two video games.