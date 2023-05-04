WATCH: Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida extends MLB-best hitting streak to 14 games with home run vs. Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida began his majors-leading hitting streak on Thursday night time towards the Toronto Blue Jays and prolonged it to 14 games. He hit a home run within the backside of the primary, sending the ball into the Fenway Park bullpens, giving Boston an early 1-0 lead (GameTracker):

The Statcast measured the gap of Yoshida’s blast to have traveled 400 toes and left the bat with an go out speed of 101.6 mph. This marked Yoshida’s 5th home run all over his hitting streak, whilst he additionally clocked his sixteenth run batted in. With his first 116 plate appearances, Yoshida is now hitting .310/.397/.550, with six home runs and 22 runs batted in.

In the early going, Yoshida struggled, however he did no matter it takes to flip issues round. According to the record through CBS Sports, he used to be appearing a just right eye however wanted to enhance his high quality of touch with the ball.

Yoshida’s common release attitude thus far is kind of minus-8 levels, or the bottom amongst certified hitters. What’s extra is that most effective 15% of Yoshida’s batted balls have had a release attitude between 10 and 30 levels. The league-average mark is 31%. Mind you, the next release attitude isn’t all the time higher. But, simply as you do not need your batters hitting the ball immediately up into the air, you additionally are not looking for them dressed in out the grime in entrance of the plate.

Since that record, Yoshida has made vital enhancements. He controlled to build up his common release attitude to 1.6 levels and 23.6% of his batted balls touchdown between 10 and 30 levels.

Yoshida, 29, signed with the Boston Red Sox for an surprising five-year deal price $90 million over the offseason. Some evaluators doubted if his energy can be sufficient for the majors regardless of his touch and on-base abilities.