Watch Rhode Island vs. Duquesne: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Duquesne @ Rhode Island

Regular Season Records: Duquesne 6-23; Rhode Island 14-15

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes and the Rhode Island Rams are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Capital One Arena in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Duquesne came up short against the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday, falling 85-76. Guard Amir Spears did his best for the Dukes, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 45% of their total) and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Saint Joseph’s Hawks this past Saturday, falling 70-60.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duquesne has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Rhode Island’s defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 13th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena — Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena — Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won five out of their last eight games against Duquesne.