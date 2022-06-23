Watch: Sister of Uvalde shooting victim testifies before Texas committee

Sign up for The Brief, our day by day e-newsletter that retains readers up to the mark on probably the most important Texas news.
A joint committee of the Texas Legislature is assembly beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday to debate legislative options associated to mass shootings after a gunman killed 21 individuals at an Uvalde elementary faculty final month.
The record of witnesses contains Jazmin Cazares, the sister of a Uvalde shooting victim; Andrew Pollack, the daddy of pupil shot in Parkland, Florida; and a raft of legislation enforcement, emergency administration and schooling officers.
Jason Hester, a Department of Public Safety chief, may also converse.
Steve McCraw, the director of DPS, spoke for hours to a Senate committee listening to earlier this week, casting blame on Uvalde colleges police Chief Pete Arredondo for the botched legislation enforcement response that resulted in legislation enforcement taking greater than an hour to kill the shooter.
Join us Sept. 22-24 in individual in downtown Austin for The Texas Tribune Festival and expertise 100+ dialog occasions that includes massive names you already know and others you must from the worlds of politics, public coverage, the media and tech — all curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Buy tickets.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link