Watch St. John’s vs. Xavier: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Xavier @ St. John’s

Current Records: Xavier 17-11; St. John’s 15-13

What to Know

The St. John’s Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Carnesecca Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

St. John’s was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Sunday as they fell 99-94 to the DePaul Blue Demons. Despite the loss, the Red Storm had strong showings from forward Aaron Wheeler, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks, and guard Posh Alexander, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards. Wheeler’s performance made up for a slower game against the Creighton Bluejays last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Xavier lost to the Seton Hall Pirates at home by a decisive 82-66 margin. Guard Paul Scruggs had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

St. John’s had enough points to win and then some against Xavier in the teams’ previous meeting earlier this month, taking their matchup 86-73. Will St. John’s repeat their success, or do the Musketeers have a better game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena — Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena — Jamaica, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Xavier have won 12 out of their last 14 games against St. John’s.