Watch St. John’s vs. Xavier: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing
Xavier @ St. John’s
Current Records: Xavier 17-11; St. John’s 15-13
What to Know
The St. John’s Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Carnesecca Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
St. John’s was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Sunday as they fell 99-94 to the DePaul Blue Demons. Despite the loss, the Red Storm had strong showings from forward Aaron Wheeler, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks, and guard Posh Alexander, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards. Wheeler’s performance made up for a slower game against the Creighton Bluejays last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Xavier lost to the Seton Hall Pirates at home by a decisive 82-66 margin. Guard Paul Scruggs had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
St. John’s had enough points to win and then some against Xavier in the teams’ previous meeting earlier this month, taking their matchup 86-73. Will St. John’s repeat their success, or do the Musketeers have a better game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena — Jamaica, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Xavier have won 12 out of their last 14 games against St. John’s.
- Feb 16, 2022 – St. John’s 86 vs. Xavier 73
- Feb 16, 2021 – St. John’s 93 vs. Xavier 84
- Jan 06, 2021 – Xavier 69 vs. St. John’s 61
- Feb 17, 2020 – Xavier 77 vs. St. John’s 74
- Jan 05, 2020 – Xavier 75 vs. St. John’s 67
- Mar 09, 2019 – Xavier 81 vs. St. John’s 68
- Feb 28, 2019 – Xavier 84 vs. St. John’s 73
- Mar 08, 2018 – Xavier 88 vs. St. John’s 60
- Jan 30, 2018 – Xavier 73 vs. St. John’s 68
- Jan 17, 2018 – Xavier 88 vs. St. John’s 82
- Jan 29, 2017 – Xavier 82 vs. St. John’s 77
- Jan 07, 2017 – Xavier 97 vs. St. John’s 82
- Feb 03, 2016 – Xavier 90 vs. St. John’s 83
- Jan 06, 2016 – Xavier 74 vs. St. John’s 66
