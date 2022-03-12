WATCH: Steph Curry surprises 10-year-old Warriors fan with tickets after video of her crying goes viral

Seeing your favourite participant reside is a thrill that not each fan will get to have. For younger followers, the anticipation and pleasure of seeing an athlete you look as much as in particular person is unmatched. There are typically, nevertheless, moments of disappointment.

One younger Golden State Warriors fan was over the moon to see Steph Curry, her favourite NBA participant, on Monday however was devastated when No. 30 missed the Warriors recreation in opposition to the Denver Nuggets on the Pepsi Middle

The younger fan was holding an indication that learn, “Go Warriors, MVP Steph Curry,” with pictures of Curry and and the Warriors emblem. She was emotional over not seeing Curry play:

Don’t fear, although, this story has a contented ending.

Attributable to a COVID-19 postponement make-up recreation, the Warriors have been again in Denver a couple of days later and Curry wished to make certain the superfan was there to see him play. The Warriors gave tickets to the younger fan and her complete household so they may lastly see the three-time champion on the court docket.

Curry even went as far as to satisfy with the fan for a bit earlier than the sport. She was crying once more, however this time it was blissful tears. The 2-time NBA MVP walked over to fist bump the fan and he or she was overwhelmed by Curry’s kindness.

Protected to say she is going to keep in mind this second for the remainder of her life. Her wonderful day didn’t finish there, because the Nuggets additionally had a present for her.

The Nuggets tweeted, “You already know we needed to do our half and hook them up with some MVP jerseys.”