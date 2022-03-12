WATCH: Steph Curry surprises 10-year-old Warriors fan with tickets after video of her crying goes viral

Seeing your favourite participant reside is a thrill that not each fan will get to have. For younger followers, the anticipation and pleasure of seeing an athlete you look as much as in individual is unmatched. There are generally, nevertheless, moments of disappointment.

One younger Golden State Warriors fan was over the moon to see Steph Curry, her favourite NBA participant, on Monday however was devastated when No. 30 missed the Warriors recreation in opposition to the Denver Nuggets on the Pepsi Heart

The younger fan was holding an indication that learn, “Go Warriors, MVP Steph Curry,” with photographs of Curry and and the Warriors emblem. She was emotional over not seeing Curry play:

Don’t fret, although, this story has a cheerful ending.

As a consequence of a COVID-19 postponement make-up recreation, the Warriors have been again in Denver a couple of days later and Curry wished to make sure the superfan was there to see him play. The Warriors gave tickets to the younger fan and her whole household so they might lastly see the three-time champion on the court docket.

Curry even went as far as to fulfill with the fan for a bit earlier than the sport. She was crying once more, however this time it was comfortable tears. The 2-time NBA MVP walked over to fist bump the fan and he or she was overwhelmed by Curry’s kindness.

Protected to say she’s going to bear in mind this second for the remainder of her life. Her superb day did not finish there, because the Nuggets additionally had a present for her.

The Nuggets tweeted, “You understand we needed to do our half and hook them up with some MVP jerseys.”