Watch Suns vs. Lakers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Enjoying
Los Angeles @ Phoenix
Present Information: Los Angeles 29-37; Phoenix 53-14
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the incorrect facet of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to file their first win since Could 27 of final yr. Los Angeles and Phoenix will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at Footprint Heart. The Lakers ought to nonetheless be feeling good after a victory, whereas Phoenix will probably be trying to regain their footing.
Los Angeles didn’t have an excessive amount of bother with the Washington Wizards at house this previous Friday as they received 122-109. Small ahead LeBron James took over for Los Angeles, ending with 50 factors (a whopping 41% of their whole) and 6 dimes together with seven rebounds.
In the meantime, the Suns had been inside putting distance however couldn’t shut the hole this previous Friday as they fell 117-112 to the Toronto Raptors. The highest scorers for Phoenix had been level guard Cameron Payne (24 factors) and capturing guard Devin Booker (22 factors).
The Lakers are anticipated to win this handily, however they need to have overwhelmed the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder Nov. four simply too and as an alternative slipped up with a 107-104. In different phrases, don’t rely Phoenix out simply but.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- The place: Footprint Heart — Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive without cost. Regional restrictions might apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Value: $181.00
Odds
The Suns are an enormous 8.5-point favourite towards the Lakers, in accordance with the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had been proper according to the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as an 8.5-point unfold, and stayed proper there.
Over/Below: -110
Collection Historical past
Phoenix and Los Angeles each have 15 wins of their final 30 video games.
