Watch: Texas Rangers Prospect Dustin Harris Hits Two Bombs

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Dustin Harris broke out of a slump on Saturday to hit two home runs for the Frisco Roughriders on Saturday night.

Harris, who is the Texas Rangers’ No. 6 overall prospect, had his ninth multi-hit game of the season. But, after a hot start to the season – during which his batting average was at .300 at one point – his average fell to .252 going into Saturday’s game with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

He may have been struggling at the plate, but the power that has intrigued the Rangers is still there. His first home run on Saturday was his fourth in the last five games.



