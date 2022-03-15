Watch The First Trailer For Apple TV+’s ‘They Call Me Magic’ Documentary

Black America Net Featured Video CLOSE

Apple TV+ is giving Los Angeles Lakers followers an in-depth have a look at the lifetime of one of many best basketball gamers ever, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, with its newest sports activities documentary.

Forward of its Saturday (Mar.12) premiere at SXSW Movie Pageant in Austin, Texas, Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for its Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) directed They Name Me Magic documentary. The doc will give viewers a “uncommon glimpse” into Johnson’s unbelievable journey, which noticed him not solely turn into the face of the NBA, the Lakers, and now one of many best enterprise moguls.

Official synopsis:

With unprecedented entry, the docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s exceptional journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend to altering the dialog round HIV and reworking right into a profitable entrepreneur and group activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan, to turn into the worldwide power he’s as we speak, “They Name Me Magic” charts the cinematic lifetime of one of many largest icons of our period.

Like ESPN’s The Last Dance, the four-part documentary will function never-before-seen interviews from Magic Johnson himself, his household Cookie and EJ Johnson, Larry Chicken, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, President Obama, Fred Stabley Jr., Dwayne Wade, Jerry West, Michael Wilbon and extra.

Apple TV+’s They Name Me Magic follows HBO’s provocative, authentic collection Winning Time that highlights the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Showtime period that Johnson led along with his arrival to the famed franchise. Johnson already has acknowledged that he is not going to be watching the HBO collection primarily based on Jeff Pearlman’s e book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Talking with ET, Johnson stated his reasoning for opting to skip the present that sees newcomer Quincy Isaiah tackle the duty of hooping in Magic’s footwear is as a result of he feels you possibly can’t “duplicate showtime.”

They Name Me Magic formally premieres on Apple TV+ on April 22. Step into the primary trailer under.

Picture: Apple TV+ / They Name Me Magic



