Watch The First Trailer For Marvel Studios ‘Ms. Marvel’ Coming To Disney+

We’re getting a cosmic tackle the most recent superhero coming to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tuesday (Mar.15), Disney+ dropped the brand new trailer for Ms. Marvel, introducing Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim American superhero, to the MCU. Within the first trailer, we see Iman Vellani deliver Khan, a Jersey Metropolis native, to life within the Marvel Studios authentic collection. Khan is an avid gamer, an enormous fan of writing comedian books, and the universe’s strongest superhero Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Regardless of being a younger teen with a boundless creativeness, Khan nonetheless feels invisible to the world, that’s till she comes beneficial properties powers.

The present created by Bisha Ok. Ali follows Khan as she tackles being a tween, household life, and studying the way to use her powers to cope with the villains threatening Jersey Metropolis. Many comedian ebook aficionados have simply seen Khan’s origin story is a bit completely different, along with her not gaining superpowers by experimentation however by way of two bands. Many have been fast to name cosmic equipment the notorious ‘Quantum Bands” sported by the cosmic being Quasar within the Marvel comedian books. Additionally, as an alternative of Khan making herself or limbs embiggen, she initiatives these skills kind of like DC’s Inexperienced Lantern and the projections he makes using his ring.

Proper now, we do not know the place Ms. Marvel will match within the grand scheme of issues because the MCU’s Part four picks up steam led by Physician Unusual, the present MVP of the Marvel Studio movies. BUT, it’s a secure guess to imagine she’s going to finally cross paths with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and her idol Captain Marvel in Nia DiCosta’s The Marvels when that movie begins to take flight, however that isn’t occurring no time quickly.

Fortunately you received’t have to attend lengthy to fulfill the MCU’s latest lovable superhero as a result of Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ June. 8. We are able to’t wait to be blinded by Ms. Marvel’s cosmic mild.

Peep the primary epic trailer beneath.

Picture: Disney+ / Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel



