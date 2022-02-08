Watch the trailers for the films up for best picture at the 2022 Academy Awards







This year’s Oscar nominees have been announced ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.The nominees for best picture are: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley”; “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.” Here’s a look at the synopsis and trailers for each nominee.”Belfast”This film paints a picture of what life was like for a young boy and his working-class family during the late 1960s. Cast includes Caitriona Balfre, Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds.Director Kenneth Branagh was nominated for best director, while Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds were also nominated for best supporting actress and best supporting actor respectively for their roles in “Belfast.” The film was also nominated for original screenplay. Watch the trailer in the video player above.”CODA”This film tells the story of Ruby, a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), and the only hearing person in her deaf family. Ruby must choose between pursuing her dreams at Berklee College of Music or leaving her family behind after their fishing business is threatened.Cast includes Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin. CODA was also nominated for adapted screenplay and Troy Kotsur was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in CODA. “Don’t Look Up”An approaching comet will destroy planet Earth and two low-level astronomers are sent on a media tour to warn of its coming. Cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan and Timothée Chalamet.The film was also nominated in the original score and original screenplay categories. “Drive My Car”This drama follows Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director who gets an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima following his wife’s unexpected death, leading him to face some of the mysteries she left behind. Cast includes Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura and Reika Kirishima. Director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi was nominated for best director for his work on the film. It was also nominated in the adapted screenplay category.”Dune”Based on Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, this film tells the story of the son in a family that’s been tasked with protecting the galaxy’s most valuable asset. Cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson.The film was also nominated under the original score, costume design and adapted screenplay categories.”King Richard”This film is based on the true story of how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became successful through the direction of their father and coach, Richard Williams. Cast includes Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal.Aunjanue Ellis was nominated for best supporting actress, while Will Smith earned a nomination for best actor. The film was also nominated in the original screenplay category. “Licorice Pizza”This film follows Alana Kane and Gary Valentine as they grow up and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. Cast includes Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn.Director Paul Thomas Anderson was nominated for his work on the film, which also earned a nomination for original screenplay. “Nightmare Alley”This film shows the interaction between a carnival talent who’s skilled at manipulating people and a female psychiatrist who may be even more dangerous. Cast includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette.The film also earned a nomination for costume design.”The Power of the Dog”Based on the novel by Thomas Savage, this film tells the story of Phil Burbank, a rancher whose brother brings home a new wife and son, leading him to realizing the possibility of love. Cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.Director Jane Campion earned a best director nomination for the film, which earned nominations for original score and adapted screenplay. Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for best actor, Kirsten Dunst was nominated for best supporting actress and both Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons were nominated for best supporting actor. “West Side Story”This new take on the 1957 musical shows audiences the familiar story of forbidden love amidst the rivalry between two teenage street gangs separated by their ethnic backgrounds — the Jets and the Sharks. Cast includes Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.Director Steven Spielberg was nominated for best director for the film and Ariana DeBose was nominated for best supporting actress. The film also earned a nomination for costume design.

This year’s Oscar nominees have been announced ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. The nominees for best picture are: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley”; “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.”

Here’s a look at the synopsis and trailers for each nominee. “Belfast”

This film paints a picture of what life was like for a young boy and his working-class family during the late 1960s. Cast includes Caitriona Balfre, Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds. Director Kenneth Branagh was nominated for best director, while Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds were also nominated for best supporting actress and best supporting actor respectively for their roles in “Belfast.” The film was also nominated for original screenplay. Watch the trailer in the video player above. “CODA”

This film tells the story of Ruby, a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), and the only hearing person in her deaf family. Ruby must choose between pursuing her dreams at Berklee College of Music or leaving her family behind after their fishing business is threatened. Cast includes Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin. CODA was also nominated for adapted screenplay and Troy Kotsur was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in CODA. “Don’t Look Up”

An approaching comet will destroy planet Earth and two low-level astronomers are sent on a media tour to warn of its coming. Cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan and Timothée Chalamet. The film was also nominated in the original score and original screenplay categories. “Drive My Car”

This drama follows Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director who gets an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima following his wife’s unexpected death, leading him to face some of the mysteries she left behind. Cast includes Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura and Reika Kirishima. Director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi was nominated for best director for his work on the film. It was also nominated in the adapted screenplay category. “Dune”

Based on Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, this film tells the story of the son in a family that’s been tasked with protecting the galaxy’s most valuable asset. Cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. The film was also nominated under the original score, costume design and adapted screenplay categories. “King Richard”

This film is based on the true story of how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became successful through the direction of their father and coach, Richard Williams. Cast includes Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal. Aunjanue Ellis was nominated for best supporting actress, while Will Smith earned a nomination for best actor. The film was also nominated in the original screenplay category. “Licorice Pizza”

This film follows Alana Kane and Gary Valentine as they grow up and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. Cast includes Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn. Director Paul Thomas Anderson was nominated for his work on the film, which also earned a nomination for original screenplay. “Nightmare Alley”

This film shows the interaction between a carnival talent who’s skilled at manipulating people and a female psychiatrist who may be even more dangerous. Cast includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette. The film also earned a nomination for costume design. “The Power of the Dog”

Based on the novel by Thomas Savage, this film tells the story of Phil Burbank, a rancher whose brother brings home a new wife and son, leading him to realizing the possibility of love. Cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons. Director Jane Campion earned a best director nomination for the film, which earned nominations for original score and adapted screenplay. Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for best actor, Kirsten Dunst was nominated for best supporting actress and both Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons were nominated for best supporting actor. “West Side Story”

This new take on the 1957 musical shows audiences the familiar story of forbidden love amidst the rivalry between two teenage street gangs separated by their ethnic backgrounds — the Jets and the Sharks. Cast includes Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose. Director Steven Spielberg was nominated for best director for the film and Ariana DeBose was nominated for best supporting actress. The film also earned a nomination for costume design.







Source link



