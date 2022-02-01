WATCH: Three-star DE Jack Pyburn to make college commitment live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted edge rushers in the 2022 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Jack Pyburn, a three-star prospect out of The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, will make his choice at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Auburn, Miami and Florida rank among Pyburn’s finalists with the Tigers considered the favorite to land him, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball projections.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, Pyburn is rated the No. 437 overall player in the industry-standard 247Sports Composite rankings, and is the No. 36 edge defender. In addition to starring on defense for his state championship-contending high school, Pyburn ranked among the state’s top wrestlers in the 220-pound classification.

Pyburn would be a strong addition to second-year coach Bryan Harsin’s first full class at Auburn. The Tigers’ class ranks No. 16 in the nation and could jump two spots with his addition. 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins had this scouting report of Pyburn: