WATCH: Thunder Chemistry Off the Court

February 22, 2022
Al Lindsey
This Thunder squad has made it evident that their chemistry on the floor continues off the court.

In the beginning of the season the players had nothing but high praise for on another as they were learning each others game.

Now they have begun to crack jokes, letting everyone in on just how close this team has become.

Earlier this season Josh Giddey joked that Tre Mann “couldn’t quite get to 30” when he dropped 29 points against the Mavericks. After finishing with 30 in Madison Square Garden Mann asked Giddey what he thought about this performance.





