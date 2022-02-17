Watch Timberwolves vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Through 3 Quarters
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors are deadlocked at 74-74 after three quarters, promising an exciting conclusion. Minnesota has been riding high on the performance of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has 19 points along with eight rebounds.
Who’s Playing
Toronto @ Minnesota
Current Records: Toronto 31-25; Minnesota 31-27
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 167 points combined.
Toronto has to be hurting after a devastating 120-90 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. The Raptors were down 94-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only six points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 126-120 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Minnesota’s center Karl-Anthony Towns did his thing and posted a double-double on 39 points and 15 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Toronto is now 31-25 while the Timberwolves sit at 31-27. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors have only been able to knock down 44.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Minnesota’s offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fourth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 113.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won eight out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 19, 2021 – Toronto 86 vs. Minnesota 81
- Feb 14, 2021 – Minnesota 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Feb 10, 2020 – Toronto 137 vs. Minnesota 126
- Jan 18, 2020 – Toronto 122 vs. Minnesota 112
- Apr 09, 2019 – Toronto 120 vs. Minnesota 100
- Oct 24, 2018 – Toronto 112 vs. Minnesota 105
- Jan 30, 2018 – Toronto 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 20, 2018 – Minnesota 115 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 08, 2017 – Minnesota 112 vs. Toronto 109
- Dec 08, 2016 – Toronto 124 vs. Minnesota 110
- Feb 24, 2016 – Toronto 114 vs. Minnesota 105
- Feb 10, 2016 – Minnesota 117 vs. Toronto 112
Injury Report for Minnesota
- Anthony Edwards: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- McKinley Wright IV: Out (Elbow)
Injury Report for Toronto
- Fred VanVleet: Out (Knee)
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL