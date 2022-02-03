WATCH: Tom Brady throws pass from a yacht to David Beckham’s son who is riding a jet ski

Tom Brady may have retired from football on Tuesday, but the greatest quarterback in NFL history is still keeping his arm loose. The seven-time Super Bowl champion threw a laser to a jet ski-riding Cruz Beckham, the son of soccer legend David Beckham, from a yacht.

Cruz Beckham posted the video to Instagram on Thursday, admitting the pass’ velocity left him with a stomach bruise “for a few days.”

Good hands seem to run in the Beckham family, as David Beckham intercepted a Brady pass in a friendly beach competition last March.

The Cruz Beckham video comes a day after Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. The 44-year-old finished his NFL career atop the record book in Super Bowl wins (seven), Super Bowl MVP awards (five), completions (7,263), passing yards (84,520) and touchdown passes (624). He also won three MVP awards, made two All-Decade teams and earned 15 Pro Bowl selections over his 22-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady has appeared in a boat-related viral video before. After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs last season, his first in Tampa Bay, Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another.

Thankfully, the trophy was caught and secured.

Now that Brady’s playing days are over, he’ll have plenty more time to spend on the beach.