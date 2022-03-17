Watch Trailer: Amazon Music Announces ‘For Love & Country’ Documentary

Black America Internet Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon Music debuted the trailer for his or her new authentic feature-length documentary, For Love & Nation, that proclaims country music has at all times been Black music. Watch the trailer for the upcoming documentary beneath.

For Love & Nation is directed by director and photographer Joshua Kissi. It examines nation music by way of the non-public tales of a brand new era of Black artists rightfully taking on area in Nashville and nation music. These artists are serving to to remodel the style within the course of. Nation music owes a part of its origin story to Black musicians, and all through its historical past, outstanding Black voices have pushed the style ahead with little recognition or fanfare.

“What I’ve come to appreciate is nation music as a style is simply as advanced as this nation itself,” mentioned Joshua Kissi in an announcement concerning the movie. “Now could be the second to face up for the voices which have at all times mattered all through time, particularly the musicians who didn’t get the credit score when it was due.”

Mickey Guyton additionally shared her ideas about claiming area in an business Black individuals have helped create over time. She particularly provides praises to the Black ladies dominating the business.

“I’ve at all times believed within the previous saying, ‘should you can see it, you may be it,’” mentioned Mickey Guyton. “Nonetheless, it’s no secret there was a scarcity of illustration of Black artists in mainstream nation music for years. That’s why I hope little Black women rising up now can see us, artists like Brittney, Reyna, Amythyst, Allison, Valerie, Frankie and me, and know they’ve a spot right here in nation music. All of us do.”

The documentary description:

For Love & Nation is an exploration of the area between delusion and actuality of a style, an business, and a metropolis. A brand new crop of Black artists are searching for to vary nation’s long-held identification as music by-and-for white audiences. As seen within the trailer out as we speak, For Love & Nation options interviews and performances from present Greatest New Artist Grammy-nominee Jimmie Allen, Grammy-nominated Blanco Brown, Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music BRELAND, award-winning songwriter and 2021 Amazon Music Artist to Watch Shy Carter, Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton, Grammy-nominee Valerie June, Grammy-nominee Amythyst Kiah, 2022 Artists to Look ahead to Amazon Music, Willie Jones and Reyna Roberts, Grammy-nominee Allison Russell, rising star Brittney Spencer, and pianist and singer-songwriter Frankie Staton. Native Nashville residents may also be featured, together with journalist and New York Occasions bestselling creator Andrea Williams, Davidson County legal courtroom clerk and former vice mayor Howard Gentry, educational and creator Amanda Marie Martínez, and rapper Mike Floss.

Alongside the trailer, Amazon Music launched “Black Myself,” an Amazon Authentic acoustic model of breakout star Amythyst Kiah’s tune, recorded through the filming course of just for Amazon Music listeners. Take heed to “Black Myself” here. Further Amazon Authentic songs by artists featured within the movie will roll out within the coming weeks forward of the documentary’s launch.

Watch the For Love & Nation trailer beneath. The movie will debut April 7 within the Amazon Music app and on Prime Video.



