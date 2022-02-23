Watch Utah State vs. New Mexico: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

New Mexico @ Utah State

Current Records: New Mexico 11-16; Utah State 15-13

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos haven’t won a contest against the Utah State Aggies since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. New Mexico and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Lobos received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 71-55 to the San Jose State Spartans. The top scorer for New Mexico was guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (17 points).

Meanwhile, the matchup between Utah State and the Boise State Broncos this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Utah State falling 68-57. Forward Justin Bean had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

New Mexico have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12 point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it’s been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 15-8-2 all in all.

The losses put the Lobos at 11-16 and the Aggies at 15-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.30% from the floor on average, which is the 52nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Utah State’s offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum — Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum — Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.76

Odds

The Aggies are a big 12-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Utah State have won ten out of their last 15 games against New Mexico.

Jan 08, 2022 – Utah State 90 vs. New Mexico 87

Jan 08, 2021 – Utah State 82 vs. New Mexico 46

Jan 06, 2021 – Utah State 77 vs. New Mexico 45

Mar 05, 2020 – Utah State 75 vs. New Mexico 70

Feb 29, 2020 – New Mexico 66 vs. Utah State 64

Mar 14, 2019 – Utah State 91 vs. New Mexico 83

Feb 20, 2019 – Utah State 71 vs. New Mexico 55

Jan 26, 2019 – Utah State 68 vs. New Mexico 66

Mar 09, 2018 – New Mexico 83 vs. Utah State 68

Feb 14, 2018 – New Mexico 78 vs. Utah State 63

Jan 31, 2018 – Utah State 89 vs. New Mexico 80

Jan 24, 2017 – New Mexico 74 vs. Utah State 61

Jan 04, 2017 – Utah State 79 vs. New Mexico 75

Feb 09, 2016 – Utah State 80 vs. New Mexico 72

Jan 09, 2016 – New Mexico 77 vs. Utah State 59

