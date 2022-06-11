WATCH: Video shows ‘Jane’s revenge’ vandalism suspects in the act

Rebecca Brady, director of the archdiocese’s Respect Life ministry, instructed CNA in a press release Thursday that the vandalism occurred Saturday, May 28, shortly earlier than midnight. The clinic’s cleaners found the vandalism the subsequent day.

Brady mentioned her husband volunteered to color over the graffiti so purchasers and volunteers wouldn’t be scared.

“We believe the intention of this vandalism was to scare and intimidate us,” she mentioned. Learning about the vandalism on St. Joan of Arc’s feast day, Brady mentioned that the saint “teaches us bravery and courage, and we know Christ has won the ultimate victory for life.”

“Respect Life Ministry will not back down, we will continue extending the love and mercy of Christ to all regardless of creed,” she mentioned. “We also now have the opportunity to learn [what] it means to love our enemies.”

Brady known as for prayer for the perpetrators and security for the volunteers in the clinics and on sidewalks. She additionally known as for prayer for these wounded by abortion, in order that they might have therapeutic.