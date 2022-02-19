Watch Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Cleveland State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Cleveland State 17-7; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 9-18

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will stay at home another game and welcome the Cleveland State Vikings at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee beat the Green Bay Phoenix 54-44 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 102-98 to the PFW Mastodons.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee is now 9-18 while the Vikings sit at 17-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are seventh worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Cleveland State ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Cleveland State’s favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena — Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Cleveland State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.

Feb 06, 2022 – Cleveland State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71

Mar 08, 2021 – Cleveland State 71 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65

Jan 23, 2021 – Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Cleveland State 80

Jan 22, 2021 – Cleveland State 64 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53

Feb 27, 2020 – Cleveland State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68

Jan 25, 2020 – Cleveland State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53

Feb 09, 2019 – Cleveland State 78 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68

Jan 03, 2019 – Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. Cleveland State 76

Jan 27, 2018 – Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70 vs. Cleveland State 47

Jan 06, 2018 – Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67 vs. Cleveland State 63

Jan 20, 2017 – Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63 vs. Cleveland State 62

Dec 31, 2016 – Cleveland State 62 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53

Feb 20, 2016 – Wisconsin-Milwaukee 88 vs. Cleveland State 54

Jan 09, 2016 – Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65 vs. Cleveland State 62

Injury Report for Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Vin Baker Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Samba Kane: Game-Time Decision (Toe)

Tyler Ellingson: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Cleveland State

No Injury Information