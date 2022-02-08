WATCH: Wizards assistant coach has altercation with fan behind team’s bench at end of lopsided loss to Heat

Things didn’t go too well for the Washington Wizards on Monday night. They lost by 21 at home to the Miami Heat. The loss was the eighth in the past nine games for Washington and the second straight game where they have trailed by 30 points or more. And if that wasn’t bad enough, one of their coaches got into a verbal altercation with a fan behind the bench in the closing seconds of the contest.

With just under 14 seconds remaining in the game, Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste was seen getting up from his seat on the bench in order to confront a fan who was apparently heckling the team, according to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. He didn’t make it far, as Wizards centers Montrezl Harrell and Thomas Bryant quickly stopped his progress, but he was clearly extremely unhappy with whatever was said by the fan. At this point, it’s not clear what had transpired to lead to the altercation.

You can see the events unfold below:

The situation clearly caught everyone around Washington’s bench by surprise.

“I was kind of at the scorers’ table, so I turned around after I think it kind of began,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said, via NBC Sports. “To my understanding, a fan or several fans said something that was out of line. Obviously, we have to take the high road and just can’t indulge in that. I think it was a situation where something was said that was a bit over the line and I think it got the best of one of our coaches. Either way, you have to take the high road.”

The NBA takes altercations between fans and team personnel very seriously, so it’s likely that the league will look into the situation, and the potential for further punishment is possible.