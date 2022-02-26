Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Taking part in
Seton Corridor @ Xavier
Present Information: Seton Corridor 18-9; Xavier 17-11
What to Know
After two video games on the street, the Xavier Musketeers are heading again residence. The Musketeers and the Seton Corridor Pirates will face off in a Large East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Heart. Seton Corridor ought to nonetheless be driving excessive after a win, whereas Xavier shall be trying to proper the ship.
Xavier got here up brief in opposition to the Windfall Friars on Wednesday, falling 99-92. Six gamers on Xavier scored within the double digits: guard Adam Kunkel (20), guard Paul Scruggs (19), ahead Zach Freemantle (15), guard Colby Jones (14), guard Dwon Odom (11), and ahead Jack Nunge (11). Scruggs hadn’t helped his workforce a lot in opposition to the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, so this was a pleasant turnaround for him.
In the meantime, even when it wasn’t a dominant efficiency, Seton Corridor beat the Butler Bulldogs 66-60 on Wednesday. The Pirates’ ahead Tyrese Samuel stuffed up the stat sheet, choosing up 15 factors together with 5 boards.
The Musketeers at the moment are 17-11 whereas Seton Corridor sits at 18-9. Seton Corridor is 11-5 after wins this yr, and Xavier is 5-Four after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- The place: Cintas Heart — Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
Collection Historical past
Seton Corridor have received seven out of their final 13 video games in opposition to Xavier.
- Feb 09, 2022 – Seton Corridor 73 vs. Xavier 71
- Dec 30, 2020 – Seton Corridor 85 vs. Xavier 68
- Feb 01, 2020 – Xavier 74 vs. Seton Corridor 62
- Jan 08, 2020 – Seton Corridor 83 vs. Xavier 71
- Feb 20, 2019 – Xavier 70 vs. Seton Corridor 69
- Jan 02, 2019 – Seton Corridor 80 vs. Xavier 70
- Feb 14, 2018 – Xavier 102 vs. Seton Corridor 90
- Jan 20, 2018 – Xavier 73 vs. Seton Corridor 64
- Feb 22, 2017 – Seton Corridor 71 vs. Xavier 64
- Feb 01, 2017 – Xavier 72 vs. Seton Corridor 70
- Mar 11, 2016 – Seton Corridor 87 vs. Xavier 83
- Feb 28, 2016 – Seton Corridor 90 vs. Xavier 81
- Jan 23, 2016 – Xavier 84 vs. Seton Corridor 76
