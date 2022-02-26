Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Taking part in

Seton Corridor @ Xavier

Present Information: Seton Corridor 18-9; Xavier 17-11

What to Know

After two video games on the street, the Xavier Musketeers are heading again residence. The Musketeers and the Seton Corridor Pirates will face off in a Large East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Heart. Seton Corridor ought to nonetheless be driving excessive after a win, whereas Xavier shall be trying to proper the ship.

Xavier got here up brief in opposition to the Windfall Friars on Wednesday, falling 99-92. Six gamers on Xavier scored within the double digits: guard Adam Kunkel (20), guard Paul Scruggs (19), ahead Zach Freemantle (15), guard Colby Jones (14), guard Dwon Odom (11), and ahead Jack Nunge (11). Scruggs hadn’t helped his workforce a lot in opposition to the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, so this was a pleasant turnaround for him.

In the meantime, even when it wasn’t a dominant efficiency, Seton Corridor beat the Butler Bulldogs 66-60 on Wednesday. The Pirates’ ahead Tyrese Samuel stuffed up the stat sheet, choosing up 15 factors together with 5 boards.

The Musketeers at the moment are 17-11 whereas Seton Corridor sits at 18-9. Seton Corridor is 11-5 after wins this yr, and Xavier is 5-Four after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET The place: Cintas Heart — Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Heart — Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.)

fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.) Observe: CBS Sports App

Collection Historical past

Seton Corridor have received seven out of their final 13 video games in opposition to Xavier.