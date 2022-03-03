Water in 13 North Texas cities may taste like chlorine this month. Here’s why

If you live in North Texas, your water may taste a little different this month. The water is still safe for drinking and bathing, but here’s some background on what’s happening and why.

Annual maintenance

The North Texas Municipal Water District is temporarily changing the disinfectant in its water treatment process through March 29.

The district said disinfection is typically a two-step process that first treats the water at the treatment plant, and then adds chloramine disinfectant (chlorine and ammonia) to maintain water quality as it travels through pipes to homes and businesses.

During the annual change, the district said it suspends adding ammonia and uses free chlorine to keep the water disinfected. The process maintains the regional system and year-round water quality, according to the district.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said this is a safe and common practice for many water providers that use chloramines for disinfection.

Those sensitive to the change can minimize the chorine odor or taste by placing a pitcher of water in the refrigerator overnight or adding a slice of citrus fruit to the water, the district said on its website. Adding a crushed 1000 mg Vitamin C tablet to bath water will also neutralize the chlorine, officials said.

The change may be noticeable in the following 13 cities that are members of the municipal district:

Allen

Farmersville

Forney

Frisco

Garland

McKinney

Mesquite

Princeton

Plano

Richardson

Rockwall

Royse City

Wylie

Government resources, complaints