Water surges into rooms on Carnival cruise ship battered by waves off Charleston

A Carnival cruise ship was battered by a storm off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, leaving passengers terrified. Passengers described water pouring into rooms and hallways, shattered glass, and lack of communication from cruise staff. Some passengers and crew members received minor medical assistance. A Carnival cruise spokesman said that the guests on board were safe, however, some crew cabins had to be temporarily taken out of service due to water damage. The ship arrived in Charleston behind schedule and its next voyage was delayed.

The National Hurricane Center warned of a non-tropical area of low pressure off Florida that was expected to move towards the Carolinas during the weekend, bringing gusty winds, dangerous surf and rip current conditions along portions of the U.S.’s southeastern coast.





The Carnival Sunshine cruise ship seen during stormy weather and rough seas on a trip from the Bahamas to Charleston.



Brad Morrell via Storyful





Passenger Sharon Tutrone, a professor at Coastal Carolina University, tweeted about 14 hours of high winds, rain and massive waves, and that the ship was rocking. She also mentioned that the captain said he had an experienced crew and would do everything he could to minimise discomfort. Brenda Goodwin Sherbert posted about broken glass on the ship and water coming in through balcony doors. Reid Overcash, who was on the cruise with his wife, said televisions on the ship displayed a message during the storm: “Public address announcement please standby”.

The experience didn’t stop Overcash from future cruises. He said it was just an unlucky experience that occurs once in a while.