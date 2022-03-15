“We are against war”: Russians in Atlanta show solidarity with Ukraine

Individuals have taken to the streets all over the world to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has now been ongoing for practically three weeks. In Atlanta, some Russians are additionally working to indicate solidarity with Ukraine, collaborating in protests and talking out in opposition to the struggle.

In late February, Julia Krotova — who stated she’s a former human rights lawyer in Russia and present political asylee — helped arrange a protest in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. She stated the principally Russian crowd waved blue and yellow flags in solidarity.

A Russian-led demonstration in help of Ukraine close to Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia on February 27, 2022. Courtesy of Julia Krotova



Krotova instructed CBS Information that like many, she hopes for an “finish to the struggle in opposition to Ukraine.”

“I really feel ache. I cry loads proper now,” Krotova stated. “At this second, the folks of Ukraine are defending their freedom and nation, at the price of their lives.”

Krotova stated she’s additionally participated in a motion to collect humanitarian support for Ukrainians. That group, “Atlanta with Ukraine,” said on its website that it has collected practically 20 tons of important items like garments and non-perishable meals.

Julia Krotova stands with household and fellow volunteers after loading a cargo truck with important items to assist folks in Ukraine on Friday, March 11, 2022. Courtesy of Julia Krotova



The web site stated vans will now take the help to a port in Savannah, Georgia, the place it will likely be shipped to Klaipeda, Lithuania en path to Lviv, Ukraine. A humanitarian fund will then be chargeable for distributing the help all through Ukraine, in accordance with the web site.

Russia’s invasion has prompted greater than two million Ukrainians to flee their houses — and a few Russians are unaware of what’s actually taking place because of the nation’s crackdown on reporting. Atlanta-based Marina Kremyanskaya, who migrated from Russia to America greater than 30 years in the past, stated she believes propaganda has misled folks she is aware of within the nation.

“Daily these folks obtain fallacious data,” Kremyanskaya instructed CBS Information. “And it is very exhausting to vary their minds.”

Kremyanskaya says she is “proud” of those that have proven help for Ukrainians all over the world, however can also be unhappy for Russians who don’t agree with the struggle.

“Putin is out of actuality,” Kremyanskaya stated. “And I am actually sorry for the Russian individuals who will expertise such dangerous sanctions. I am sorry for each nations.”

