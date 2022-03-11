‘We cannot do much more’

Jurgen Klopp has referred to as for endurance relating to Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool with the ahead but to signal a contract extension on the membership.

Salah’s current deal at Anfield expires in June 2023 and he beforehand stated he needs to increase his keep at Liverpool however claimed his future “shouldn’t be in my fingers.”

The Egypt worldwide has been one of many world’s finest gamers this season with 27 objectives in all competitions and Klopp stated he’s relaxed about his contract scenario.

“Mo expects this membership to be bold,” Klopp informed a information convention on Friday. “We can’t do far more. It’s Mo’s resolution.

“It’s all positive from my viewpoint. Nothing occurred additional, no signing or rejection. We simply have to attend, there isn’t any rush.”

Jurgen Klopp has stated he’s not involved about Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool. Picture by OLI SCARFF/AFP through Getty Photos

Liverpool face a visit to Brighton on Saturday earlier than dealing with Arsenal in midweek as they give the impression of being to shut the hole on Premier League leaders Manchester Metropolis.

Liverpool progressed to the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday and Klopp stated his workforce have set their sights on chasing Pep Guardiola’s facet.

“Up to now the boys did extremely effectively and why should not I feel we won’t go on? It is onerous work however the boys are prepared,” Klopp added.

“We are going to attempt every part, however we can’t name it a title race as a result of we’re nonetheless behind. We attempt to win soccer video games, however let’s have a look at.”

Klopp additionally expressed his sympathy for Chelsea staff after the membership’s proprietor Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the U.Okay. authorities for his ties with Russia president Vladimir Putin.

“It is not a scenario all the workers at Chelsea are chargeable for,” Klopp stated. “One man is and that is [Vladimir] Putin. I do not find out about Roman Abramovich’s position in all this however you possibly can say he’s shut. I feel what the Authorities did is true.”