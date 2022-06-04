We find common ground even when we aren’t looking for it

I’m at present lacking afternoon teatime, charming accents and stone buildings at each flip. Two of my greatest pals and I just lately spent every week in England, traipsing throughout fields, sampling puddings and marveling on the variations in our shared language.

We additionally discovered consolation in discovering similarities amongst all of the world’s individuals.

Our bold itinerary (I do know of no different option to journey) required that we lease a automobile for the primary half of the week. Julie was our pure option to drive, as she grew up on a farm and is professional at driving every kind of autos in every kind of circumstances.

Handwritten prayers for Ukraine, which have been clipped to a partition at Tub Abbey, are from guests from all over the world. (Tyra Damm)

I sat within the entrance passenger seat, providing navigation steerage, and Allison and I each reminded Julie to show into the left lane. All three of us turned specialists at counting roundabout exits, lamenting the dearth of cease indicators and asserting in our greatest British accents to “give approach” (the flowery option to say “yield”).

We delighted in shopkeepers who would say, “Beautiful,” rather than “Thanks.”

We realized to ask for our invoice after a meal, as servers by no means rushed us by voluntarily bringing the invoice to the desk.

After touring the prehistoric monument of Stonehenge (don’t let anybody discuss you out of going as a result of it’s “only a pile of rocks”), we spent a day in Tub, exploring the town middle, the Roman Baths and the Tub Abbey, a church based round 675 A.D., with centuries of worship amid levels of disrepair and restoration.

Whereas a priest delivered an Ascension Day sermon from the pulpit, I learn handwritten prayers for Ukraine. The notes, clipped to a partition in an aisle off the nave, are from guests from all over the world. Combined in with English prayers have been languages and characters I couldn’t learn, however the sentiments have been clear.

“God bless you all” from Scotland and “Could the individuals of Ukraine be blessed” from India and “We pray that sooner or later conflict and greed will not run the world” from Washington state.

“I need the conflict to cease” was scrawled in a toddler’s handwriting on a pink scrap of paper.

The second half of the journey was in London, and regardless of how succesful and assured our Julie was as a driver on United Kingdom roads, there was no cause to maintain a automobile. We relied on our ft, a ship, and a menagerie of taxi and ride-share drivers.

These drivers supplied an additional layer of discovery on the journey. A Turkish driver, a 23-year resident of England, shared his opinions on smartphones (they make us lazy) and younger individuals (not as sturdy or powerful as his father’s era). A younger Romanian driver informed us about wedding ceremony customs in his residence nation, the place the popular present is masses of cash.

Lots of our drivers shared issues concerning the conflict in Ukraine and weapons in the USA. Two of them requested us questions concerning the Uvalde faculty taking pictures, making an attempt to grasp how and why 19 youngsters and two academics have been killed. “Go residence and alter the legal guidelines,” one driver implored.

We attended a Sunday morning service within the chapel on the Tower of London. The priest supplied a particular prayer for the individuals of Ukraine, simply as my very own pastors proceed to wish aloud every Sunday for the individuals caught in battle and the individuals fleeing their houses.

After which we stepped out into the sunshine, the place youngsters have been operating round on the grounds and vacationers have been snapping photographs and {couples} have been learning maps to determine the place to go subsequent. As a result of even in the course of battle and crises we will’t clarify, we supply on. We search new adventures and enjoy easy pleasures and discover reference to each other.

We discover widespread floor even after we aren’t searching for it — and maybe hope that what binds us collectively is powerful sufficient to result in a restoration of all that’s in disrepair.

Tyra Damm is a Briefing columnist. She might be reached at [email protected].