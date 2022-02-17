We Know: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Thinks Monogamy Is Unhealthy

Even though Nick Cannon has welcomed multiple children with different women over the past couple years, he swears there’s a method to his madness.

The Wild ‘N Out host has welcomed four children over the span of 14 months, with another one on the way. Now, Cannon has revealed that he feels more comfortable living a polyamorous life, but he’s stressed that the women who he shares his children with believe in monogamy.

On Wednesday, during an appearance on The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman, Nick said that he only considers somebody to be “not single” if they are married.

“Married is not single,” he said, according to PEOPLE. “When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant’ … you’re not single.” He continued, “You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy. “I don’t think monogamy is healthy,” the actor insisted. “I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

When asked later on in the interview if all of his children were planned, Cannon claims the children he’s welcomed with various women are anything but random.

“I’m going to take full responsibility,” he said. “Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child. The Masked Singer host continued, “So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know—because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child.’”

Plus, he stressed that he doesn’t engage in unprotected sex with everyone, describing himself as “the biggest germ freak in the world.”