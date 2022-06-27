We may not talk about Bruno, but we can see Mirabel at park

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — We may not talk about Bruno, but we can see Mirabel, dwell and in individual.

Mirabel, the star of the animated hit Disney movie, “Encanto,” made her in-person debut on Sunday at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Character performers portraying Mirabel are a part of a procession that strikes by the Magic Kingdom park all through the day, Disney officers stated in a weblog submit.

The “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” procession additionally contains the characters of Miguel from the movie, “Coco,” in addition to Nick and Judy from the movie, “Zootopia.”

“Encanto” gained the Oscar for best-animated characteristic movie at this 12 months’s Academy Awards. The movie produced the earwormy, hit tune, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”