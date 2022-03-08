“We need you to win again NOW”: 50 Cent wants Mo’Nique back on top

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, has posted a series of Instagram photos and videos to his Instagram, rallying for actress, comedian Mo’Nique to be given another chance in Hollywood.

“I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel s*** that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE,” one of 50’s posts read.

Mo’Nique, born Monique Hicks, is said to have been blacklisted by Hollywood starting in 2009, when she refused to promote her film Precious without pay. She then spoke out against streaming giant Netflix, citing unequal pay as compared to other comedians for comedy specials.

50 Cent also posted a mashup video of Power, the Starz show he executive produces, and the movie Precious, in an effort to put Mo’Nique “back on top,” and get her back to work in Hollywood.

“All in Favor of @therealmoworldwide being back on Top, Say make it happen 50 ! STOP F****** AROUND,” 50 posted.

In the comments, fans agreed with the rapper and encouraged him to “make it happen.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.