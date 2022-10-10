We recommend in the race for Texas House District 115

Democrat Julie Johnson does her homework. The two-term state consultant is extra progressive than most Texans, however she understands the points and is aware of how one can mobilize authorities assets to resolve issues. Though we are able to’t endorse all her insurance policies, she will get our suggestion in opposition to Republican challenger Melisa Denis.

Johnson, an legal professional, is the incumbent in House District 115, a piece of northwest suburbs which incorporates components of Farmers Branch, Carrollton, Coppell and Irving. She faces a problem from political newcomer Denis, a CPA and retired associate at KPMG.

Denis is community-minded, having served on a number of basis boards and at the moment chairing the audit committee of the University of North Texas Board of Regents. But her understanding of governance appears shallow, and her coverage proposals aren’t well-researched.

In our candidate interviews, Denis, 59, proposed beefing up trainer efficiency pay however was quick on particulars. She additionally needs Texas to discover college vouchers, and referred to as for a pilot program to maneuver in that course. While we totally help public constitution colleges that give choices — and sometimes higher outcomes — to households of Ok-12 college students, we are able to’t help vouchers for personal colleges.

Johnson, on the different hand, introduced particular and researched proposals to extend trainer pay and enhance the state’s share of scholar funding to alleviate native property taxes.

Overall, we discover Johnson a blended bag. She backs some insurance policies we are able to’t endorse, in addition to others that make a whole lot of sense. She helps elevating the minimal age for shopping for a firearm to 21, in addition to instituting crimson flag legal guidelines to assist maintain weapons out of the arms of harmful folks. She additionally proposed a reform that will make protecting orders present up on background checks, a sensible concept that might assist cut back home violence.

She trumpeted her efforts to make the Electric Reliability Council of Texas topic to open information legislation. Transparency in authorities is an important challenge, and that’s one other sensible reform we may help.

Johnson, 56, mentioned she’s desperate to work on bipartisan options to Texas’ largest challenges, and had examples of doing so, however she was additionally a part of the Democratic caucus that broke quorum final session over an elections invoice that ultimately handed anyway. Johnson stands by that call, saying the tactic launched a few of the partisan rigidity on the House flooring and led to wanted compromises. That’s a tough place to take care of, and one which units a harmful precedent.

We don’t agree with both candidate for Texas House District 115 on all points, however we discover Johnson to be the extra critical of the two.

