“We see you”: ‘Frozen’ star Idina Menzel reacts to Ukrainian girl’s singing “Let It Go” while in bomb shelter

Footage of a young Ukrainian girl singing “Let It Go,” from Frozen, inside a bomb shelter went viral over the weekend — and caught the attention of one of the movie’s stars, Idina Menzel.

“We see you. We really, really see you,” the Tony-winning actress and the voice of the movie’s Elsa tweeted, following her comments with the two hearts in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

According to the original Facebook post, the brave little singer’s name is Amelia, and amid the horrors of the Russian invasion of the country, her mother allowed a Facebook user named Marta Smekhova to record Amelia’s performance on Thursday.

“From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence,” Smekhova notes. “…[E]veryone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light… even men couldn’t hold back the tears.”

The video of the little singer has been shared more than 108,000 times on Facebook as of Monday morning, liked more than 130,000 times on Twitter, and has gone viral on other social media platforms as well.

