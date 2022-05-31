Weather updates from Coors Field

Weather will likely impact the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies. We are live in the press box in downtown Denver and will provide the latest weather updates regarding the Marlins-Rockies contest here.
Ground crew members put the tarp out at Coors Field just after 3 p.m. (Mountain time) as a line of light to moderate rain moved through the downtown Denver area. Players for both the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies were going through pregame activities as the tarp was placed on the field, but soon retreated to their respective clubhouses.
Rain looks to be a constant opponent for both teams throughout Tuesday night as local forecasts show rain staying in the area all through the afternoon and early night. With the sport scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. (Mountain time), the moist climate might trigger a delay.
Miami and Colorado performed the primary recreation of the sequence (and the primary assembly of the season between the 2 groups) on a sunny Memorial Day afternoon, with Colorado’s offense doing all of its harm towards the Miami bullpen in a 7-1 victory. The 2 groups are slated to wrap up the sequence at 1:10 p.m. (Mountain time) on Wednesday, the final time Miami is scheduled to go to Denver through the 2022 common season.
Germán Márquez is scheduled to take the hill for the Rockies on Tuesday night time, seeking to snap out of a funk that has him at 1-5 this season with a 6.30 ERA. Miami has not introduced its beginning pitcher as of press time, however indications are that Edward Cabrera could be recalled to make the beginning for the Marlins.
We are going to present the newest weather-related info on this web page beneath. All instances will likely be Mountain time. Please hit refresh to make sure you are seeing the newest info.
3:25 p.m. — Rain continues to fall at Coors Discipline. Tarp is on the sphere.
3:50 p.m. — The sport has been postponed. A double-header will likely be performed on Wednesday.
