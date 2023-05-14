Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing / Belkys – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Ingredients:

1 cup cherry tomatoes, lower in part

1 small shallot, peeled and diced, roughly 2 Tbs.

2 Tbs. red-wine vinegar

kosher salt and freshly floor black pepper, to style

2 thick slices of bacon, crumbled

8 oz blue cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup buttermilk

2 Tbs. mayonnaise

1 Tbs. olive oil

1 Tsp. sizzling sauce

1 Tsp. lemon juice

1 sprint Worcestershire sauce, to style

1 massive head iceberg lettuce, outer leaves got rid of, lower into 8 wedges

2 Tbs. chives, finely minced

Method of Preparation:

Combine the tomatoes, shallots, and vinegar in a small bowl and upload salt and black pepper to style. Set apart.

For the dressing, put part of the blue cheese right into a medium-sized bowl and mash with a whisk.

Add the buttermilk, mayonnaise, olive oil, sizzling sauce, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce.

Mash and whisk the dressing till it’s most commonly clean. Taste and upload extra of what you like- sizzling sauce, lemon juice, and many others.

Whisk once more and put aside.

To compile the salad, position two wedges of lettuce on every plate and gently spoon the dressing excessive.

Sprinkle every wedge with crumbled bacon, then upload the dressed tomato halves, and the rest blue cheese crumbles. Top with minced chives.

This salad is a vintage. Enjoy!

