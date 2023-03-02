Wednesday’s Child: Meet 15-year-old Janetta

“I just wanna be adopted by somebody that loves the same things I do, like traveling and music, just like ‘cuz I want to explore the world when I’m older,” she stated.

DALLAS — This is a tale about love, loss and the seek for happiness. Janetta simply grew to become 15 years previous and desires a 2d likelihood at being any person’s daughter. It’s what her mom would have sought after.

Janetta is our Wednesday’s Child.

Janetta’s mom followed her as a unmarried guardian when she used to be months previous. She confirmed WFAA the newborn footage of her in her mom’s loving palms.

“She taught me how to love and how to treat people the way you want to be treated,” she stated about her mom.

Janetta misplaced her mom a number of years in the past, however by no means misplaced hope in spite of finishing up in foster care.

“I just want love. That’s really it,” the teenager stated.

At Rocking M Stables in Dallas, Janetta felt the affection throughout her. Riding trainer Karey Hopkins helped Janetta to calm down, and Ursula the pony did the remaining.

“It was a little scary at first because she’s kind of tall but once I started breathing and letting myself relax, it got really easy,” she stated about using Ursula.

Janetta had the most efficient seat in the home atop the pony, development self belief, vanity and hope.

“I just wanna be loved and feel loved by other people,” she stated.

For her fifteenth birthday lately, Janetta made a want to be followed.

“I just wanna be adopted by somebody that loves the same things I do, like traveling and music, just like ‘cuz I want to explore the world when I’m older,” she stated.

Janetta desires to trot world wide making a song Justin Bieber songs to the highest of her lungs and increasing her fingers to others.

“I put others before me, and I think of myself as somebody that sees others in need and is able to help them,” she stated concerning the kindness her mom taught her.

“I just know what she wants me to do because she’s instilled so many things in me,” she stated.

With her mom’s steering from above, Janetta rides on with unwavering religion that her mom is staring at over her from heaven and can lead Janetta to her ceaselessly circle of relatives.

“Words can’t describe how much I miss her and how much I think about her all the time.”

For extra information on the best way to undertake Janetta, please ship all licensed house research to LaQueena Warren at [email protected] Please have in mind to incorporate Janetta’s identify throughout the matter line.

If you might be no longer authorized, please consult with adoptchildren.org to determine extra information on the best way to develop into authorized to foster and/or undertake or touch LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.