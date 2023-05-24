Wednesday’s Child: Meet 17-year-old Makayla





The clock is ticking for 17-year-old Makayla, who hopes to discover a without end circle of relatives sooner than growing old out of foster care later this 12 months. In an interview with WFAA, Makayla spread out in regards to the difficulties of being in foster care and her need to discover a circle of relatives that cares about her.

Makayla has a zeal for cooking and was once invited to Southlake to learn to make an implausible dish of mac and cheese from personal chef Aly Romero. Before arriving at Romero’s house, Makayla visited D.A.L. Makeovers in Dallas to get her hair styled by way of Tabitha Herrod, making her really feel like 1,000,000 bucks.

During the interview, Makayla expressed her want for a non-judgmental circle of relatives who can nurture her and supply one-on-one consideration. She asks for a circle of relatives who celebrates who she is and encourages her to be herself. Makayla will flip 18 in October, and her simplest want is to be followed.

For the ones curious about adopting Makayla, authorized house research can also be despatched to Laqueena Warren at [email protected] To be informed extra about turning into approved to foster and/or undertake, discuss with adoptchildren.org or touch Laqueena Warren at 817-304-1272.

Time is working out for Makayla, who merits the present of a loving circle of relatives that can make a choice her. Let’s assist in making her dream come true.